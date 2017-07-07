Mills Community Support names new CEO

The Board of Directors for Mills Community Support is delighted to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer, Robert Eves, effective July 10, 2017.

Robert comes to our organization with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the health and social service sector in a variety of senior leadership roles. Robert was most recently the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Knowledge Mobilization with the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, where he led the planning and staging of the Opioid Conference and Summit in November of 2016, among other notable accomplishments. Prior to that role, Robert was the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa, and his early career included leadership positions in mental health and addictions, with a focus on older adults and other vulnerable populations.

“We had some big shoes to fill, with the retirement of Mike Coxon after nearly a decade of service in the role”, said Mills Community Support Board Chair, Karen Milligan, “but we are very confident that Robert Eves will be a strong leader for the organization, and an asset to the community for this next phase of our development. We are thrilled to have him on board”.

Robert has a very strong track record of bringing people together towards a common goal, developing partnerships that are mutually beneficial, and contribute to better outcomes for the people served and the broader community. As a former clinician, and then later as Executive Director of the organization Community Outreach Programs in Addictions, Robert learned the value of helping people to live independently, and stay involved in their communities.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the team at Mills Community Support (MCS). I have spent the majority of my 25-year career working in health and community services with a focus on vulnerable populations such as older adults, children and persons with disabilities. Throughout this time I have been driven by the belief that vital community services, like MCS, play an important role in building strong and healthy communities. With the changing demographic of Lanark County, MCS will play an increasingly important role in the lives of the residents of Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place, Beckwith Township and Smiths Falls. The ability to keep people thriving and living independently “in place” is an invaluable resource to the communities that MCS serves.”

Robert lives with his family in Carp, Ontario, and MCS looks forward to introducing him to the communities they support throughout Lanark County.

The intensive selection process for the new MCS Chief Executive Officer involved countless hours of time and energy dedicated to the task of finding a new leader. A CEO Succession Committee comprised of MCS Board Directors Karen Milligan, Bob McGaraughty, Sarah Montgomery, and Lorne Heslop was assisted in this task by invaluable input from stakeholders and partners.

Mills Community Support assists over 1,000 people throughout Lanark County to live independent, safe and healthy lives. MCS provides seniors’ services and programs such as home support and personal care at home, provides affordable housing to seniors and families, supports adults with complex needs, and initiates community development projects to build healthy, welcoming communities.