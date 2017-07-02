Noreen Young puppets on display in Canada’s Museum of History

by Brent Eades

Almonte puppeteer and Puppets Up founder Noreen Young has two of her caricature puppets on permanent display at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau.

Noreen donated the caricatures of Jacques Parizeau and Jean Chretien to the Museum, where they help illustrate the story of the Quebec Referendum of 1995. They’re in the Diversity and Human Rights gallery of the newly opened Canadian History Hall.

The History Hall tells the story of Canada and its people from the dawn of human habitation to the present. It explores the events, personalities and historical currents that have shaped and continue to shape this country. It occupies 40,000 square feet and is the largest exhibition about Canadian history ever developed.