Experience Pakenham’s distinguished heritage by following our Museum on the Streets self-guided walking tour.

Five attractive panels with vintage photographs and descriptive text will lead you through the downtown.

Starting at the Cenotaph on Hwy 29, learn about Pakenham’s former school house and community hall. Also on display is the actual school bell.

Down past the General Store is plaque three with a fascinating view of Pakenham’s main street from days gone by. Plaques four and five are located on either side of Pakenham’s historic 5 Span Bridge, showing the bustling industries of our past.

Pakenham’s Museum on the Streets was made possible with the support of the Municipality of Mississippi Mills and the Mainstreet Association of Almonte & Pakenham in Memory of the late Rob Brennan. Special thanks to Margie Argue for her enormous contribution to the Village of Pakenham.