Rosedith Beckett — obituary

Beckett,

Rosedith

Passed away peacefully with family at her side in hospital on July 12, 2017.

Rosedith (nee Thomson)

Of Almonte, ON., at the age of 83.

Survived by her second husband Allan Richmond and predeceased by her first husband James Beckett, also her son Kerry. Cherished by her children Chris (Joe Dodd), Melanie (Brian Closs), and James (Linda). Proud “Gramma” to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Evelyn, Connie and Jo. Fondly remembered by relatives and friends.

Family and Friends May Attend A Celebration of Life on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 11am in the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Private Family inurnment will follow service in the Auld Kirk Cemetery. Reception in the Almonte Civitan Hall. Donations may be made in memory of Rosedith to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute or the Canadian Diabetes Association.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com