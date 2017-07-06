Steve Sculland — obituary

Sculland,

Steven

(Member of I.B.E.W.—Local 586)

​Passed away suddenly on July 5, 2017 at his home in Almonte.

Steve

of Almonte, at the age of 59.

Remembered by his wife Nadine and his two sons Gordon and Michael. Will be missed by his relatives and friends. A ceremony will be held in the Auld Kirk Cemetery (Wolf Grove Rd., Almonte, ON.) on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1 pm. Donations in memory of Steve may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (LAWS).

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

