Summer concert band program at Musicworks

Work together with other musicians to create a special experience this summer…

Program will be led by Victor Maltby who has a B.Ed. in Science and Music and taught in schools for 12 years as well as directing school bands and choirs. Victor has been playing violin for over 50 years and saxophone for 45 years. He has played in numerous orchestras and concert bands as well as teaching music privately for 12 years since moving to this area. He is active in the music community and plays in several local bands. Woodwinds, percussion, brass and string students will be able to perform at one or more local venues late August. All ages welcome. Some baseline of skill on your instrument required. Instrument rentals are available.

Tuesdays: July 4, 11, 18, 25 and August 1, 8, 15, 22

10:30am-12:00 Cost $160

Wendy Whitaker

MMMusicworks

613.256.7529