Sun shines on 159th Almonte Fair

by Brent Eades

The weather couldn’t have been better for day two of the 159th edition of the Almonte Fair.

Skies were sunny and temperatures moderate, drawing a good crowd this afternoon. (The grounds are still unusually wet in places after our record-breaking recent rains, but that’s a minor inconvenience at worst.)

The midway and the agricultural events were well-attended, as were the displays in the Ag Hall. The main event tonight is the Canada Stage Night Show at the Grandstand, starting at 7 pm.

The gates open at 10 a.m. Sunday for the final day of the fair.

Some photos: