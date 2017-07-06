Textile Museum hosts “Quilt for Canada 125”

This fabulous 17-foot-square quilt was the product of a collaboration between “Canada Quilt” magazine and the National Capital Commission to celebrate the 125th anniversary of confederation. Hundreds of 6-inch blocks were received from across the country, and panels were hand quilted at quilting bees from coast to coast. Together, over 3000 Canadians contributed to the quilt. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see this inspiring piece of textile art.
