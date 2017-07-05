Thursday Tea Time at Appleton museum

Join us for Thursday Tea Time every Thursday afternoon in July and August! The North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton (647 River Rd.) will be serving delicious tea and treats on the lawn from 2:00 – 4:00pm every Thursday, starting July 6th. No reservation is required and don’t worry about the weather – if it rains, the tea will be held indoors! The event is $5 per person and all funds raised will go to supporting your local Museum!

For more information, please call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com.