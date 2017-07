by Brent Eades

I made this little video from my kayak earlier this week on the Mississippi below Metcalfe Park, filming the various tributaries that flow into the river near Millfall, Old Burnside and Pinehurst. The outflows were still very high after last weekend’s rain, and seem even higher today after last night’s torrential storms.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/tf3TQ6i7lOw