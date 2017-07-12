Yard of the Week: Jutta and Michael Barker

Nestled on Elizabeth Street in the village of Pakenham, this tidy and attractive garden is planted for three-season interest.

Starting with spring bulbs, then on to a wonderful collection of perennials and annuals in well defined beds, which flower until autumn. Peonies, roses, iris and hydrangea are prominent throughout the thirteen garden beds. The beds are planted to maximize colour throughout the different seasons.

The Barkers have gardened on this property for over 25 years. Their home has a lovely porch with three large hanging baskets, overlooking a stone patio area. It is a great space to relax and enjoy the garden vistas. Herbs, tomatoes and cucumbers are growing in planters, alongside a wonderful 20 year hibiscus plant that spends its Canadian winters indoors.