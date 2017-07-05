Yard of the Week – Pakenham ‘Marigold Hat’

The Yard of the Week is a large Marigold Hat that was planted in Pakenham, near the Pakenham Five Span Bridge.

The attractive and bright hat is intended to help celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday on July 1, as well as attract pollinators to the park in which it is located. The Marigold Hat was created and maintained by the Pakenham Horticultural Society. Volunteers from the garden club volunteered their time and inspiration to plant the wonderful addition to the park.

Many thanks to Toby Barratt, Jill Moxley, and Fern Martin, as well as Mississippi Mills summer students Brianna McIntyre and Jake Perkins. You can find the hat at the corner of the Kinburn Side Road and County Road 29.

Yard of the Week is sponsored by the Almonte and District Horticultural Society.