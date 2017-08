EDITOR’S NOTE: Another item that sold through the Millstone in under 24 hours.

Motorcycle for Sale

Vintage 1981 Honda GL500 Silver Wing is looking for a new home. A reliable stalwart, my Silver Wing is in running condition. In June it and I did a 1500 km tour up through Huntsville, Temiskaming. Temagami, and Bracebridge This classic bike should still be rolling down the road for years to come. 62000 km. For sale as is. $500 obo. Contact Doug: 256-2631, hwdoug@gmail.com