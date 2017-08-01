Poultry Yard of the Week

Jim Mountain sends us this (tongue-in-cheek) nomination for the local ‘yard of the week.’ We wish Bernadette, Murielle, and Penelope all happiness in their new home.

I respectfully submit this entry for yard of the week!

Penelope, Bernadette, and Murielle – 3 Americauna laying hens – have cultivated this 8-foot hollyhock this summer. Being kept weed and insect free (and well-fertilized), the plant has thrived. The three talented horticultural hens literally flew to our farm near Clayton from Yellowknife, NWT. They were part of a chicken co-op project our daughter Lara, who lives there, participated in.

A philosophical crisis amongst the co-op members emerged. Deemed “older and unproductive” by some in the co-op, they were destined, tragically, for the soup pot. Northern daughter rescued them and thanks to the superb airline — Air North — with direct flights from Yellowknife to Ottawa, they arrived safe and sound. And now, loving their new surroundings, they resumed laying eggs too !

And so, please consider as “yard of the week” the creation of Bernadette, Murielle, and Penelope.