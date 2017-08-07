Prescott family meets PM Trudeau on music train

ADHS grad Kelly Prescott, a noted Canadian musician, has been travelling the country recently on CP Rail’s Canada 150 Train.

Earlier this week Kelly, with her parents Randall and Tracy, had a special visitor join them on the train — prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Kelly and brother Kaylen wrote Trudeau’s official song for the 2015 election campaign, ‘We’re Ready.’) Says Kelly via Facebook:

This has been the trip of a lifetime. Thank you to Adam Scotti for capturing some of these special moments. It was an honour to have our Prime Minister take the time to sit and talk with us yesterday and to invite us for dinner. I feel truly blessed to live in this country and to have a leader who is intelligent, kind-hearted and down to earth. Justin was genuinely grateful that Kaylen Irwin and I wrote his campaign song, which I’m sure he must be so sick of!

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but I’m a fan. I must say that it’s nice having a leader who is a real human being. If you don’t have anything nice to say, please take your comments elsewhere. This was an incredible experience for me and I refuse to let your negativity bring me down.

Huge shoutout to Marquesa @houseofangelica for providing me with this wonderful outfit!

According to CP, “The Canada 150 train is led by the iconic F-unit diesel locomotive CP 1401 (1958), powering more than 10 beautifully restored Royal Canadian Pacific heritage cars. These cars are historical treasures and have hosted some of Canada’s – and the world’s – most influential minds, including Canadian author Pierre Berton, Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip and Sir Winston Churchill.”