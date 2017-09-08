150th anniversary of Rosamond Mill — September 17

Join Us for the Rosamond Mill 150 Celebration!

Almonte experienced two very important events in the 1860s:

The Rosamond No. 1 Woolen Mill (now Millfall Condominium) opened in 1867. HRH the Prince of Wales visited the town and toured the Rosamond’s Victoria Mill.

On Sunday, September 17, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, in conjunction with the Millfall Condominium, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of what was one of Canada’s largest and most successful woolen mills. The event will be held at the Museum from 5pm to 8pm and will feature light refreshments and entertainment with:

Alex George

Ken Ramsden

Glen Silverson’s Sons

Sweeney Sisters

The 1880 time capsule recently discovered at Millfall will be on display, and auctioneer Frank Burns will be selling a fabulous array of donated items ranging from pies and gift certificates to quilts and gift baskets.

To commemorate the Royal Visit, an invitation was extended to Prince Harry to visit ahead of his opening the Invictus Games in Toronto. Regretfully, HRH’s “programme has been set for the remainder of the year” but “he sends his very best wishes and warmest thanks for thinking of him.” Nevertheless, we’re hoping that our event will be graced by at least one royal personage, and we’ve heard that there may be a few other surprises.

There is no admission charge, but donations are always welcome. Come help us celebrate!