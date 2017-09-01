$25,000 donated to Archives Lanark

Archives Lanark has benefited in a big way from a Canada 150 decision to support heritage causes. The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group, which has a Perth division, is celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary by supporting heritage causes in the Ontario communities that the home, farm and auto insurance company serves. Archives Lanark is one of six Ontario organizations to receive a donation.

The Board of Archives Lanark gratefully accepted the Canada 150 donation from the Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group on Friday, August 25, 2017. Pictured here are Miki Paczek (3rd from right) and Gene Richardson (2nd from left), representing Commonwell; Archives Chairperson, Frances Rathwell (front left), Irene Spence, Client services (centre) and Grant McFarlane, Treasurer,(front right) are holding the cheque. Back row from left: Directors Wendy Roberts, Karen Prytula and George Stewart.

Tim Shauf, President and chief executive officer of The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group commented that “As a community-based business celebrating our own legacy of 122 years, we recognized Canada 150 as a perfect moment to step up and specifically help these organizations in their important work to remember, recount and re-enact our shared history for future generations.”

Archives Lanark, located at Drummond Centre, is a central repository of documentary material pertaining to the historical heritage of Lanark County. It is an independent, non-profit, incorporated entity within the Province of Ontario managed by a Board of Directors and staffed by volunteers. As a registered charity within Canada, the Archives relies on the generous donations from users of the facility as well as an annual grant from the County of Lanark.

Visit our website: www.archiveslanark.ca for additional information on business hours and where to find us.