AGH seeks advisory committee members

We Want Your Input – Join Our Patient and Family Advisory Committee

Bonnie Lowry Bagshaw was born and raised in the local area and says she wants to give back to the community. As the first Chair of Almonte General Hospital’s new Patient and Family Advisory Committee, she is doing just that. “AGH is a valued resource and I want to make an impact on the care that is provided there every day,” says Bonnie. “It’s an exciting challenge to chair this new committee.”

The Patient and Family Advisory Committee (PFAC) will provide feedback and ideas on all aspects of care, helping to improve quality and safety for all patients. Advisors will reflect on their own experiences, or those of their family members, to offer input on everything from hospital policies and processes to building-related topics such as signage. Committee members may also be asked to review patient brochures or to sit on hospital committees.

Bonnie is an Occupational Therapist at the Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre, which has recently amalgamated with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. She has used the services at AGH for herself and her young family, as well as for her parents and relatives. Personally, she has used a variety of services including emergency, surgery, as well as radiology and obstetrics. “I have a great interest in patient and family-centred care and I want to have a greater influence within my home community.

AGH provides quality care and I look forward to working with the committee to further integrate the voice of patients and families.”