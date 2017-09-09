AGH Walk and Run brings in $18,000 today

4th annual Mississippi Mills River Walk and Run sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart Almonte helps ‘grow women’s health’ at AGH

The 4th annual Mississippi Mills River Walk and Run sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart Almonte took place on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the grounds of the Almonte General Hospital (AGH) and Fairview Manor, with about $18,000 raised in support of AGH’s Birthing Centre and women’s health care.

More than 300 walkers, runners, sponsors and volunteers took part in the fundraiser, which featured a 3-km family walk, and 3, 5 and 10-km timed walk/runs.

Local Shoppers Drug Mart owner/pharmacist Rina Houri was thrilled with this year’s results.

“Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicated to caring for the health and well-being of our employees, patients and customers, as well as the communities in which they live and work,” said Houri. “With AGH’s birthing unit not only serving Mississippi Mills but also families up and down the Ottawa Valley, we are so proud to support it. Families from up around Pembroke, through Renfrew and Arnprior, and down to Carleton Place, Carp Kanata and Stittsville, are now having their children at AGH.”

“These funds will help us pay for the two new digital ultrasound machines the Hospital purchased last year,” said Hospital President and CEO Mary Wilson Trider. “Ultrasound is an essential diagnostic tool for our physicians in so many areas including obstetrics, gynecology, emergency, and family medicine. Hundreds of our patients are benefiting from this new equipment every month. Having added a second ultrasound machine also means our patients are not waiting as long for their examinations, which often means less anxiety too.”

Prizes were awarded to the top three male and female finishers in all timed events and to the top fundraiser and top fundraising team. Official times for participants are available at: www.runninggoattiming.com All prize recipients, race winners and event photos will be posted at www.almontehospitalfoundation.com by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

As well as Shoppers Drug Mart Amonte, sponsors contributing to the success of the event included: Bean Chev Olds, C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel, Art and Helen Levi, Levi Home Hardware, Priority Patient Transfer, Patrice’s Your Independent Grocer, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Coady’s Car Care, L.G, Lee & Sons, Almonte Civitan Club, Absolute Massage Therapy, Cliff Bar, the Running Room and Ryno Motors.

The AGH FVM Foundation is currently raising $4 million through their Put Yourself in the Picture campaign to cover the cost of having replaced all of the diagnostic imaging equipment at the Hospital and to acquire a C/T scan. The Hospital counts 100% on funds raised from the community through the Foundation to purchase new and replacement equipment. For more information on ‘putting yourself in the picture’, visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com or call 613-256-2500 ext. 2296.