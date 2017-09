MM2020 has been working with Bell to accelerate deployment of fibre network services in the Almonte business park.

Significant progress has been made this week to expedite network construction. It is critical that any business in the Almonte industrial Park interested in gigabit fibre services contact Bell Network provisioning specialist Brad Docksteader at 613-785-0720 as soon as possible to assist him in making the business case for accelerated deployment.