ALMONTE CURLING: Register for this season, Sept. 21 & 23

Almonte Curling Club is holding its registration for the upcoming season on Thursday Sep 21st from 7 to 9 pm, and Saturday 23rd Sept from 9 until Noon. The club offers a number of programs to suit all ages and experience levels. Junior programs include Little Rocks for the 7-12 year olds, Junior U18 and Juniors U21.

Adult programs are available during the day and evening. Ladies have their own league on Monday mornings while seniors and other adults can curl in the afternoons, 4 days a week.

Evening leagues include Mondays, a relaxed league where teams are made up according to who turns up; Wednesdays, which is for the more competitive, where teams are formed for the entire season. Thursday is the happy medium, which has 3 draws over the course of the season, each with teams that stay together for the draw.

We are once again offering the Learn2Curl program for complete novices. This was a great success last year. This provides a structured 12 week program to teach the fundamentals of curling, including strategy and is followed by participation in the one of the other draws.

Two NEW leagues are being offered this year. A Tuesday morning and a Friday evening mixed league. Both these leagues will have 3 draws over the season, each with teams staying together.

Application forms and more information is on our website at almonte.ovca.com Visit us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.