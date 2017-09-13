Almonte Food & Drink Show back this Saturday!

The Almonte Food & Drink Show returns this Saturday, September 16th at the Almonte & District Community Centre

Discover the Ottawa Valley’s finest food and beverages. Whether you are looking for something savoury or something sweet, guests will get an opportunity to indulge in delicious samples from over 40 food purveyors. Discover the finest wines, cold craft beer, or premium spirits that are locally produced. The show is open from 1 pm – 5 pm at the Almonte Community Centre. There will be something to satisfy everyone’s palate at this year’s show!

This year’s Almonte Food & Drink Show is being organized by local residents Brad Weir and Ryan Guthrie. This event provides an opportunity to showcase their hometown of Almonte and the people that make it a wonderful community! They are proud to provide an occasion that local entrepreneurs can promote their fantastic and appealing food items.

Visit www.almontefoodanddrink.ca for more information! Find our page on Facebook!

Where to buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online at this link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/almonte-food-drink-show-tickets-37270866164?aff=eac2

Or

Tickets can be purchased at Don’s Meat Market or Baker Bob’s in Almonte