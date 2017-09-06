Ann Timmons — obituary

TIMMONS

MARGARET ANN JANET

Peaceful at Longfields Manor, Nepean on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

Ann Rath

of Richmond, Ont., age of 82 years.

Beloved wife of Robert Timmons and dearly loved mother of Marilyn Wright (Allan), Alvin (Lynda), Jerry, Doug (Wendy), Fred and Kevin. Loved sister of Elaine Fulton (John), Mary Forlippa & Charlie (Debbie). Predeceased by 5 brothers; Jim, Claire, Elmer, Wilfred & Raymond. Cherished grandma of Shelley (Karl), Ashley (Corey), Breton, Brailey & Bailey (Ollie). Great grandma of Alexandrea & Aleida.

Friends are invited to share memories at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

127 Church St., Almonte, ON., (613)-256-3313

on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and where Service will be held in the Gamble Chapel on Friday, Sept. 8 at 2:30pm.

For those who may choose to honour Ann with a memorial donation, please consider Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com