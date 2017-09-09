Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show — September 17

The North Lanark Regional Museum (647 River Road, Appleton) will be holding its Annual Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show on Sunday, September 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.

Did you know that the charming village of Appleton was originally known as Apple Tree Falls in honour of the abundance of apple trees growing along the banks of the Mississippi River? Celebrate the village’s namesake by joining us for a slice of delicious apple pie and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Check out the classic cars and take a stroll through the Museum’s collection.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and are available for purchase at the Museum or at Baker Bob’s in Almonte. All funds raised will go towards the Museum’s sustainability.

For more information, please call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com. Hope to see you there!