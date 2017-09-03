Author and storyteller Jan Andrews dies after tragic accident

We were deeply saddened to learn that local resident Jan Andrews, an acclaimed children’s author and storyteller — recently named to the Order of Canada for her achievements — died yesterday from injuries sustained in an accident.
Jan Andrews

In a Facebook post earlier today, Jan’s partner Jennifer Cayley said that Jan fell down a flight of stairs while they were visiting a friend in Ottawa last Sunday, sustaining serious injuries. She passed away yesterday morning at the Civic Hospital.

Jennifer says they are hoping to hold a memorial gathering within the next ten days, “so that the people who care abut Jan can come together to celebrate her and grieve her going.”

Jennifer and Jan (first and second from left) at an event celebrating members of the Order of Canada last weekend at Rideau Hall.

