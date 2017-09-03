Author and storyteller Jan Andrews dies after tragic accident

We were deeply saddened to learn that local resident Jan Andrews, an acclaimed children’s author and storyteller — recently named to the Order of Canada for her achievements — died yesterday from injuries sustained in an accident.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Jan’s partner Jennifer Cayley said that Jan fell down a flight of stairs while they were visiting a friend in Ottawa last Sunday, sustaining serious injuries. She passed away yesterday morning at the Civic Hospital.

Jennifer says they are hoping to hold a memorial gathering within the next ten days, “so that the people who care abut Jan can come together to celebrate her and grieve her going.”