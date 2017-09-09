Big farm & household auction next Monday

AUCTION SALE

Monday, September 11th, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

At the home of the late Alan Mason

4643 Hwy 29

Mississippi Mills, ON

5 km North of Almonte

Massey 2200 Backhoe/Loader, 2 Allis Chalmers W D tractors (as is), 8 N Ford (good rubber), 3 pth grader blade, 2002 Chev. Suburban 4×4 (as is), Yard Works 15.5 riding mower, Murray 18 HP tractors, Boa Ski snowmobile, walk behind tractor, Jacobson reel mower & snow blower, vintage outboard motors, B240 Busy Bee milling machine, South Bend lathe, Lincoln 225 welder, Stihl trimmers, qty of garden tools, gas engines, Set of Harrows Tires, ring chains, car jacks, car radios & manuals, Model 66 Cleveland wood wheel bicycle, Ivanhoe wood wheel bicycle and others, T Eaton steel wheel Barrow, John Watson M7G cart, RCA neon clock, metal watch cabinet & press, watchmakers Lathe, sewing machines, qty of early tools & tool boxes, milk cans, wooden benches and boxes, wooden skis & snow shoes, seeder, wood ladders, trunks, washstand, wooden cupboard, desk, qty of honey tins & advertising tins, galvanized honey equipment, wood barrel, many household items and much more! 4 wagons full!

NOTE: VIEWING ON SALE DAY ONLY!

Canteen on site

TERMS: CASH OR CHEQUE WITH ID

Owner & Auctioneer not liable in case of loss or accident.

AUCTIONEER: FRANK BURNS

Phone: 613-267-4129