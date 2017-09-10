Civitan apple pie days here, order now!

Just in time for Thanksgiving Dinner

Always a community favourite year after year, the Almonte Civitan Club’s Annual Apple Pie and Apple Crisp Days are here.

Delicious homemade apple pies and apple crisp, freshly made in our kitchen, ready for you to bake right away or freeze and bake later.

You will want to get plenty for this Thanksgiving diner and for other special occasions throughout the coming winter, or just to have whenever the urge strikes.

10″ Apple Pies are $10.00 and Apple Crisp is $9.00

Order yours today by calling 613-256-6234 and leaving a message, by contacting a member of the Almonte Civitan Club, or by emailing to piedays@almontecivitan.com.

Your pies and crisp will be waiting for you at the Almonte Civitan Club Community Hall on Wednesday, October 4th between 1pm and 6pm.

Don’t miss out – the last day for ordering is Monday, September 25th.

All proceeds go to support our community.