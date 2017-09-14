Cockatiels and lovebirds need ‘forever homes’

WE NEED NEW HOMES!

Walk in the room and gregarious Joe starts his show – with whistles, bobs, and hops. Joe is one of four lovely birds — 2 cockatiels and a pair of mated-for-life lovebirds — that need new forever homes.

These feathery friends belonged to one of the people we support who can no longer care for them, so we are reaching out to our communities in the hopes you will welcome them into your home. Joe and the white cockatiel share a cage, while the pair of lovebirds have their own private quarters!

For more information on adopting these lovelies, please contact Lisa Ryan at (613) 256 1031.