Community enjoys annual Union Hall blueberry tea

The annual Union Hall Blueberry Tea was held on Sunday afternoon, August 27. Judging from the feedback at the event, the chatter and laughter, and the smiles all around when the homemade desserts were served, the event was a great success!

More than 80 people attended the event, coming from Clayton and the immediate Union Hall area, Almonte, Carleton Place and other Lanark County communities, and even as far away as Ottawa. There was no charge for the event, although cash donations to defray expenses were received and much appreciated. The door prize was a large hand-crafted box filled with donated local summer produce.

Union Hall is an important landmark in Mississippi Mills and the hub for the historical community bearing its name. Its main function throughout the past 160 years, and continuing today, is to maintain the cohesiveness of the community. Annual events such as the Blueberry Tea are an opportunity for neighbours and friends to get together to catch up and have a good time. The hall is owned and maintained by community members with support from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, which made a special Canada 150 contribution to this year’s Blueberry Tea.

The next big event coming up at Union Hall (1984 Wolf Grove Road at Tatlock Road) is the Small Halls Festival, Friday, September 22, featuring Dave Gunning and Scott Bradley (www.thefestivalofsmallhalls.com). Then there’s our annual Potluck and Talent Show on Saturday, October 29. For more information or if you would like to rent the hall or the roadside sign, contact camponi@storm.ca.