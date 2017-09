The 22nd annual edition of the Textile Museum’s Fibrefest brought a steady stream of visitors to town throughout the weekend.

New this year to the festival was a series of hands-on workshops led by noted textile artists, held both at the arena and the Museum. These were well-attended.

Vendors from around the province were on hand selling textile goods, and local guilds were demonstrating spinning, knitting, weaving, rug hooking, lacemaking, smocking and quilting.

Some photos: