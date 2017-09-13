FOR SALE: Maple dining set, adjustable home-care beds

ROXTON MAPLE DINING ROOM SET

Built in Canada by ROXTON.

The set is Colonial Style and includes:

Buffet (55.5” X 19” X 33”) and Hutch (48.5” X 51” X 12”) with 2 Glass Doors

Buffet (42” X 19” X 33”)

Server (38” X 18”) with sides that can be raised (expands to 54”) or lowered, on castors

5 Straight Chairs and 1 Arm Chair

Table (66” X 42”)that has 2 (each 12”) expansion boards

The table is the jewel of this set. It’s craftmanship and unique design make it pleasing to look at yet very functional. The set is in excellent condition with only a few small blemishes.

The table alone originally cost $1200 but I am asking $1000 for the entire set.

ADJUSTABLE BEDS FOR HOME CARE AND LONG TERM CARE

Built by ROTEC INTERNATIONAL.

Moveable Head and Foot

Remote Control

Adjustable Positioning

Adjustable Bed height

Silent Articulated System

Discreet Night Light Under the Bed

Solid and Durable

These beds can be used seperately or paired to make a standard Queen Size bed. The mattresses are a high quality latex foam. These beds provide solutions for anyone suffering from arthritis and/or other mobility issues. They are in excellent working condition.

If purchased new the beds would cost approximately $3000 each. I am asking $1500 for the pair.