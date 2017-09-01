Fred West — obituary

WEST

Frederick Ira

In hospital at Carleton Place on Thursday, August 31, 2017

Fred West

of Clayton, age 87.

Beloved husband of Daniela Polakova and by first marriage of the late Patricia Earl. Dear father of Tim of Ottawa. Predeceased by his daughter, Nanci Lavergne. Grandfather of Mandy Lavergne, Katrina West and Lisa Brooks.

Friends are invited to join Fred’s family for a celebration of his life on Friday, Sept. 8 at 12 noon in St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Almonte. Interment at St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313

For those who may choose to honour Fred with a memorial donation, please consider The Digital Imaging campaign at the Almonte General Hospital.

