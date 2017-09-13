Gay Cook’s Banana Pancakes

by Gay Cook

Banana pancakes make a delicious treat any time of the day. If you have too many bananas or they are ripening fast with many black spots in the skin, the best solution is to freeze those banana whole for future baking. When defrosted, the banana’s interior is quite liquid ready to be mashed or pureed and added to the batter.

makes 8 large or 14 small pancakes

2 cups (500 ml) milk

2 roam-free eggs, at room temperature

3 tbsp (45 ml) soft butter (set aside half for frying)

3 medium-size bananas (pureed if using) or 1 cup (250 ml) pureed

2 cups (500 ml) white and or part wholewheat flour

2 tsp (10 ml) baking powder

1 tsp (5 ml) cinnamon (optional)

1/2 tsp (2 ml) salt

1 cup (250 ml) maple syrup in small pitcher or pureed fresh strawberries, raspberries or your fruit choice

1. In mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, pureed bananas, eggs and butter.

2. In another bowl, with sieve placed on top, add the flour, baking powder, cinnamon if using and salt. Shake the sieve to combine to combine the ingredients into another mixing bowl. Use spatula to fold the wet ingredients through the flour mixture just until combined without beating mixture.

4. Heat frying pan on medium heat. Brush on reserved butter. Drop a spoonful of batter onto the hot pan and spread it out to 2 or 3-inch circles using the bottom of the spoon. Repeat with 2 or 3 more circles. When the outside edges of the pancakes have turned golden before flipping the pancakes; cook the second side half as long as the first side. Turn pancakes only once. Serve pancakes immediately or keep warm.

5. Serve maple syrup or berries separately in small pitcher to use to spread on pancakes as needed.