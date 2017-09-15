Geoheritage Park QR code launch — Saturday @ 1 pm

Metcalfe Geoheritage Park

QR Code System Inauguration

This Saturday – September 16 – 1 pm

Bring a friend, invite a neighbour.

Metcalfe Geoheritage Park (MGP) is located below the lower falls in Almonte on the Mississippi River.

With a camera phone or iPad in hand, visitors to Almonte’s riverside park now have access to a wealth of digital information about the display rocks using a system of QR code signs. A site brochure and a guest rocks leaflet are also available.

The official inauguration of the new QR code system is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, by Dr. Daniel Lebel, Director General of the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC). He will be arriving by canoe in 1840s costume as a dramatization of a special visit to MGP by the GSC’s founder.

Sir William Logan (1798-1875) was the legendary founder and first director of the Geological Survey of Canada. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Edmond_Logan

He was the first geologist to explore and describe the surroundings of the Mississippi River during his great expedition up the Ottawa Valley in 1845.

Did you know that, along with Canada’s sesquicentennial, 2017 is also the 175th anniversary of the GSC, our country’s oldest scientific agency? When it was founded in 1842, the Survey was one of the first government organizations of the United Province of Canada. Throughout its long and colourful history, the GSC has played a leading role in exploring the nation. Following his public presentation, Dr. Lebel will unveil a plaque to commemorate the inauguration of the QR code system as a GSC 175th anniversary event. There will also be lots of time to Read the Rocks and share in some celebratory cake. We hope to see you there!

Speakers

Patricia Larkin – Master of Ceremonies

Larry McDermott – Ambassador, Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation

Shaun McLaughlin – Mayor, Mississippi Mills

Bill Pearson – Chair, APGO Education Foundation

Daniel Lebel – Director General, Geological Survey of Canada

The QR code project of display rock signs and accompanying web pages was supported by a grant from the APGO Education Foundation. https://www.apgoedfoundation.ca/uploaded/ed-fund-files/apgo-ed-fdn-pr-metcalfe-geoheritage-park-sep-2016.pdf

Metcalfe Geoheritage Park was made possible by the support of the Mississippi River Power Corp., the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, the Canadian Geological Foundation, the APGO Education Foundation, and the Metcalfe Geoheritage Park Committee.

Background

A QR code (abbreviated from Quick Response code) is a two-dimensional barcode, a machine-readable optical label. They’re in use around the globe at museums, conservation areas, and world heritage sites.



Each display rock at MGP has a unique QR code sign.



22 QR code signs have been installed at Canada’s first municipal geoheritage park.

|

Scanning the QR code signs with a camera phone or iPad will open web pages with photos, graphics, video, and text.

The links to the detailed descriptions and explanations of the display rocks can be saved too so the web pages are available again for viewing at home or in the classroom.

The 22 samples on display at MGP are sedimentary rocks of Ordovician age, about 450 million years old, along with older igneous and metamorphic rocks of Precambrian age, from about 2.5 billion to 1 billion years ago. Their collective story about the geoheritage of the Almonte region is a journey far back through time to colliding continents, towering mountains, tropical ocean depths, and a landscape locked in ice.

Adam, Giulia, and the other members of a Mississippi Mills Youth Centre team tested the QR code system on August 3rd. The team also completed assessments of the web pages content which was prepared by volunteers of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, and the Metcalfe Geoheritage Park Committee.

More Information

Neil Carleton – 613-256-2018 – ve3nce@gmail.com