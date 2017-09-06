“Get swabbed” blood donor event honours Dustin Littau

Almonte area blood and stem cell drive honours 31-year-old Dustin Littau who passed away this May

WHAT: 31 year old Dustin Littau who resided in Ashton was diagnosed with MDS (myelodisplastic syndrome) in April 2017. In May his family learned he had found a match and would have a stem cell transplant in the coming weeks. At his consultation appointment he was admitted to the hospital with a virus. The MDS and virus stirred a rare disease that would require hardcore chemo along with multiple blood transfusions. Dustin received well over 125 blood transfusions, 21 of which were received on his last day with his family. Becky Littau (from Almonte) and Judy Littau have a goal; in Dustin’s honour, they want to replenish those 125 units of blood (and then some) and build the Canadian stem cell bank.

Canadian Blood Services is holding a One Match swabbing event at the Almonte blood donor clinic. They are looking for men between the age of 17 and 35 to come down and “get swabbed”. There are about 1000 patients in Canada just like Dustin looking for their lifesaving hero. It could be you! Visit www.onematch.ca for more information about One Match and join us September 14 to get swabbed.

WHO: Judy Littau (Dustin’s mother) and Becky Littau (Dustin’s wife), Jessica Stergiou, Territory Manager, Canadian Blood Services

WHEN: Thursday, September 14th; 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Civitan Club