Get your kids in fall Young Naturalists program!

MVFN’s popular Young Naturalists program is set to begin again for four monthly Fall sessions and there are still a few spots available!

MVFN’s Young Naturalists group is for nature loving kids aged 6-11 years. We meet one Saturday a month at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area to explore a different nature-themed topic each month. The young naturalists are provided with a nature journal, which we add pages to each month. Each session includes an outdoor component and a take home craft/activity.

The dates and topics for the fall are as follows:

September 16: Nature exploration day. A day to discover more about each other and the awesome habitats around the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area.

October 14: Fall and leaves

November 4: Owls, and our favorite activity, owl pellet dissection

December 2: Hibernation and Migration

There are two session times to choose from for each of the above dates:

Early: 9 am – 10:45 am

Later: 11am – 12:45 pm

Each session is limited to 15 participants. Cost is $60 per child for all four sessions.

If you are interested please email Patty McLaughlin at mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com to reserve your space.

http://mvfn.ca/young- naturalists-registration-open/