Great deals at Rebound as Hub readies for move

Over the next few weeks as the project plan for the Hub’s temporary relocation unfolds, we will be going through some changes in layout and configuration at both locations at 14 Industrial Avenue. To allow the changes to take place it will mean a slowing down and stoppage of the intake of donations.

We hope to keep this period of time down to an absolute minimum, but will be asking for the communities’ full support and understanding while we complete the reconfiguration of space.

The plan has not yet been finalized so stay tuned, once the plans come together further notifications will be posted that will provide information on dates for either slowing down or stopping of intake of donations.

In the meantime, come take advantage of the great sales on right now as we clear the space at Rebound to get ready.