In-Club competitive lawn bowling league

This year the Almonte Lawn Bowling Club introduced an in-Club competitive bowling league for those wishing to join. The five league teams played throughout the summer and during the past few weeks, held elimination tournaments to determine the league champions.

Early in the morning of September 8, under overcast and rainy skies, the two finalist teams met on the Green to play 12 ends and determine the league winner. It was Alan Steele, Richard Needham and Carol Coutu versus Guy Chaput, Nick Odynski and Nancy Deschenes – may the best team win. Alan’s team pulled ahead in the first three ends but then Guy’s team began their comeback. Slow but steady, under a continuing rain, he crept up the score card and in the 11th end tied the game, eight points each. The thoroughly soaked teams made the final end a nail-biter as Alan, with his last bowl, scored the winning point. Overall a morning of great bowling by both teams under adverse weather conditions.