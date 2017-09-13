Is it time to take guitar lessons with Ric?

Ric Denis has over twenty-five years teaching and performance experience in many styles, including jazz, rock, blues, folk and country. Ric is an honours graduate in jazz/classical musical education at Mohawk College and has developed a curriculum that includes…
Rhythm, Styles & Strum Patterns
Chords & Progressions
Scales & Improvisation
Ear Training & Guitar Theory
- Private lessons. Beginner to advanced
- Lessons in my studio or your home
- Group and band ensemble instruction
- Guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, songwriting/composition
- Organize and prioritize all the online information available
- Discover the fun of being musical at any age
ricdenis3.com – 613 290 6971 – ricdenis3@gmail.com