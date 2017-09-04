Mississippi Mills Musicworks programs for young children

Classes led by Emily Baillie

MONDAYS 3:30 – 4:30

MUSIC FOR YOUNG CHILDREN- SUNRISE, ages 3-4

MONDAYS 4:30-5:30

MUSIC FOR YOUNG CHILDREN SUNBEAMS, ages 5-6

All MYC® levels incorporate singing, listening and ear training, movement, keyboard, rhythm ensembles and dictation, and composition into their curriculum. Within all of these elements, and all concepts taught using all four learning styles (visual, analytical, tactile and auditory) are engaged and used to ensure that each child is able to received, and understand, to their best ability, everything that is being taught.

THURSDAYS 12:30-1:30

FUN WITH COMPOSERS for ages 5-8

Learn about famous composers through singing, movement, rhythm and pattern. Fun group activities will prepare for pre theory and encourage a love of music

THURSDAYS 1:30-2:30

PRE-SCHOOL FRENCH MUSIC PROGRAM, ages 3-4

Explore early music education with a glockenspiel, fun activities and singing

Each program runs September to June. Classes are $25 a class plus the cost of books. The French class requires the purchase of a Glockenspiel for $35.

For more information: call 613-256-7464 or go to www.mmmusicworks.com

Email: mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com