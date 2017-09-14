“Mistakes that Changed the World” — September 20

Join the North Lanark Historical Society on September 20 for the first in its fall Speaker Series, a presentation by Ottawa author George Laidlaw titled “Mistakes that Changed the World” at the North Lanark Regional Museum in Appleton (647 River Road).

“Mistakes that Changed the World” investigates the ramifications of seemingly inconsequential mistakes that changed history. Did you know that taking a wrong turn could result in the deaths of millions of people? Or that General Montcalm would have won the battle against James Wolf if he had waited just two hours?

George Laidlaw is a long-time member and former President of the Ottawa Independent Writers Association and avid historian. His world-wide assignments, travel, and research brings an authentic, hard-pressed contemporary air to all of his work.

Admission is by donation and refreshments will be provided. Call 613-257-8503 or email appletonmuseum@hotmail.com for more information.