North face of Post Office clock now ticking along

EDITOR’S NOTE: We’ve received this good-news update from the team in charge of renovating the clock atop the Old Post Office on Mill Street.

It turns!

Sometimes the simplest fixes are the hardest to make. Sometimes it’s just a loose nut. Sometimes that nut is in a bad spot.

Some of you might have noticed that the hands on the north face of the clock have not been turning for some time. Turns out it was just a loose nut, but that nut was in the center of the dial, way, way up, over the top of the small roof that covers the bell.

Many thanks to Rod Ayotte from RPM project management services and his crew for driving the lift up from Coleman island where they have been working. We couldn’t have reached it without you.

Your always punctual team, Tracey Jeff and James.

For questions, complaints and tours, contact Jamesalexjamison@gmail.com