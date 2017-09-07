Note of Thanks

I would like to express my ​sincere thanks​ and appreciation​ to my friends, family, Council colleagues and Municipal staff who have offered their support and understanding in the​ past weeks. ​Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to me.

On Tuesday July 18, my boyfriend, James Shearing, died suddenly in my home​ at the age of 39. He suffered a massive heart attack while I was at his side. James ​was the only child of Marie and Gary of Lavaltrie Quebec​ and the loving father of ​​6 year old ​Connor of Atlanta​.

A funeral service was held in Point-aux-Trembles, Quebec in the community of his childhood on Saturday August 5th.

James proudly served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 20 years, retiring from service in August 2016. On Sunday September 3rd, I was honoured to dedicate a tree to James at Veterans​’​ Memorial Walkway, giving him ​a place where he can forever be remembered.

My heartfelt thanks goes to​ ​​the Almonte Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, Legion President Rob Madore​, the Colour Party under the careful hands of Sgt-in-Arms Neil MacLeod, Reverend Pat Martin and Reverend Mary Royal-Duczek for providing a moving and dignified tribute to James.

For those who wish to honour James’ memory, please consider a donation to the Almonte Legion, Branch 240.

Christa Lowry