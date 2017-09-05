Nurture your creativity at St. Paul’s

The Centre for Creative Living is a cooperative, non-sectarian program provided by St. Paul’s Anglican Church to benefit the whole community.

Participants include people of various levels of experience who pursue creative activity as a contemplative practice.

Newcomers are always welcome at any time.

Currently we are offering three practice circles:

Creative Writing: Wednesdays 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Media: Thursdays 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Contemplative Photography: Fridays 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Location: St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall 62 Clyde Street, Almonte

Fall Membership Fee: $40 for one circle and $20 for each additional circle.

Subsidies are available if cost is a barrier.

For more information please see www.centreforcreativeliving.weebly.com or email: cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca