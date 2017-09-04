Seniors’ Expo at Almonte Arena — September 7

Are you are a senior, or need information on services and activities for seniors in your family?

Visit the North Lanark Seniors’ Expo next Thursday Sept. 7th from 10am to 3pm at the Almonte Community Centre, 182 Bridge Street in Almonte. This annual event is hosted by Mills Community Support, and offers FREE admission, a fully accessible venue, and plenty of free parking.

Now in its 7th successful year, the Expo is once again completely booked with 75+ exhibitors from across Lanark County and the region. With lunch available to purchase on site, you can take time to visit them all. Free door prize draws, too! Complimentary coffee, tea, water and snacks—sponsored by Carleton Place Terrace – are available throughout the day, and Mills Community Support staff and a small army of Seniors Expo volunteers will be on hand to guide you.

Visitors will encounter a variety of exhibitors with information on supports, products and services – from furniture to activities! Diverse exhibitors include Capital Home Medical Equipment, the Canadian Hearing Society, Almonte General Hospital, Hub Hospice Palliative Care, the Civitan Club, The Older Adult Centres’ Association of Ontario (OACAO), Bayshore Home Health, Smart Care Clothing, Capital Audiology, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, The Good Food Tour, The Centre for Creative Learning, The Hub Almonte, and Outaouais Wood Carvers, as well as travel agencies, physiotherapists, massage therapists, and seniors’ residences such as Waterside, Carleton Place Terrace, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Ravines, Riverview Seniors’ Residence, and Revera. And this is just to name a few of the many different exhibitors of the dozens who will be on hand.