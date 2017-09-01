Serious crash closes Highway 7 at Carleton Place

We’ve just received this unhappy news from the OPP:

(CARLETON PLACE, ON) Lanark County OPP are currently investigating a serious collision on Hwy 7 just west of Hwy 15 in the Town of Carleton Place. The highway is currently closed in both directions.

Detours will be in place for the next few hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes to their destination.

Ottawa paramedics report on Twitter that a female motorcyclist was critically injured and a driver is in custody.