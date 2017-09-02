Put up a jazz performer for a night?

WANTED: One night of billeting for musicians

It is a well-known and well-loved Almonte tradition that our visiting musicians get put up in local homes when they perform.

This upcoming season JazzNhouse has some outstanding professional jazz musicians from Toronto and Montreal performing in our series. Some artists are requesting billeting arrangements for the following nights (all Saturdays):

· September 23, 2017 (for 2 musicians)

· October 28, 2017 (for 3 musicians)

· February 24, 2018 (for 3 musicians)

· April 7, 2018, 2018 (for duo/couple)

Can you help? If so please email me at info@jazzN.ca and we can discuss details.