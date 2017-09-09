TEENS: Join the Junior Civitans, help your town

Almonte Junior Civitan Club

Looking for Community Hours and having fun at the same time? Want to help make your school and community a better place? Almonte Junior Civitans are set to begin another year of service in Mississippi Mills. We are a group of young people in grades 7-12, sponsored by the Almonte Civitan Club, which run service and fundraising projects from September to June.

You will find us:

helping seniors at Fairview Manor play bingo

taking part in Collection Selection – last year we collected milk bags & made a mat for Haiti

volunteering at The Mills Group Home Hallowe’en and Spring Dances

laying a wreathe at the Remembrance Day Service

taking part in the Hub Angel Tree program

supporting Light Up The Night

supporting special school projects such as the ADHS trip to Vimy Ridge, and the Notre Dame CHS trip to Guatemala.

helping our Senior Civitan Club with their Christmas Group Home project and other ventures

taking part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Wi Bowling

running two major fundraisers – a Spaghetti Supper and Mother’s Day Breakfast

enjoying a pizza party or two

making donations to the Civitan International Research Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Almonte General Hospital, Hub Hospice, LAWS, Mississippi Youth Center among others

We meet at the Civitan Hall, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month for about an hour starting at 7:30 pm. Our first meeting is Wednesday, September 13th.

For more information contact theclub@almontecivitan.com or phone the Hall and leave a message 613-256-6234.