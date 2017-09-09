TEENS: Join the Junior Civitans, help your town

Almonte Junior Civitan Club
Looking for Community Hours and having fun at the same time? Want to help make your school and community a better place? Almonte Junior Civitans are set to begin another year of service in Mississippi Mills. We are a group of young people in grades 7-12, sponsored by the Almonte Civitan Club, which run service and fundraising projects from September to June.
You will find us:
- helping seniors at Fairview Manor play bingo
- taking part in Collection Selection – last year we collected milk bags & made a mat for Haiti
- volunteering at The Mills Group Home Hallowe’en and Spring Dances
- laying a wreathe at the Remembrance Day Service
- taking part in the Hub Angel Tree program
- supporting Light Up The Night
- supporting special school projects such as the ADHS trip to Vimy Ridge, and the Notre Dame CHS trip to Guatemala.
- helping our Senior Civitan Club with their Christmas Group Home project and other ventures
- taking part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Wi Bowling
- running two major fundraisers – a Spaghetti Supper and Mother’s Day Breakfast
- enjoying a pizza party or two
- making donations to the Civitan International Research Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Almonte General Hospital, Hub Hospice, LAWS, Mississippi Youth Center among others
We meet at the Civitan Hall, on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month for about an hour starting at 7:30 pm. Our first meeting is Wednesday, September 13th.
For more information contact theclub@almontecivitan.com or phone the Hall and leave a message 613-256-6234.