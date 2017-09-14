“Walk on the Wild Side” nature hike at High Lonesome

On Sunday, September 10th, the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust held its 3rd annual “Walk on the Wild Side” with “naturalist Supremo” Michael Runtz at High Lonesome, its 200 acre property near Pakenham with its delightful mix of rich wetlands, forests and meadows.

Michael Runtz is one of Canada’s most highly respected naturalists. The forty participants were held spellbound by Michael’s insights about plants, insects, birds and of course beaver as he transformed a simple walk along the High Lonesome trails into an amazing adventure in the wild.

To date, MMLT has legally protected over 2400 acres of sensitive lands in eastern Ontario. MMLT believes that nature experiences provide numerous benefits that contribute to our physical, emotional and spiritual health.

MMLT’s annual fall colours walk at Blueberry Mountain will take place on Sunday October 1st, its property near Flower Station, about one hour southwest of Almonte. The view from the top of the mountain is breathtaking. For more details go to MMLT.ca.