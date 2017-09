A reader send us this video taken of a driver on McNeely Boulevard in Carleton Place this weekend, drifting between lanes then hitting a ditch before going airborne and taking out a traffic light. This is near the turn-off to Almonte.

The driver was a 54-year-old man from Ottawa, and he was only charged with ‘careless driving’, which is surprising. This was filmed from a dash cam — the pay-off comes at about 30 seconds in.

Direct link: https://youtu.be/KpHMnBI3ETA